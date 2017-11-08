'Ride it Out' Storm Chasers Have Close Call With Tornado

Storm chaser John Tinney had a close call with a possible rain-wrapped tornado on the outskirts of Sheridan, Indiana, on Sunday, November 5.“No official weather service warning was in place at the time of this event. We were blindsided by this storm,” Tinney told Storyful via email.The National Weather Service Indianapolis recorded three tornadoes in Indiana on November 5 but these reports did not include the storm in Sheridan, Hamilton County. WISH TV reported that a barn collapsed and trees and power lines were downed north of Sheridan during the storm. Credit: John Tinney via Storyful