Police Investigate After Man Exposes Himself to Boy in Altona
Police launched an investigation after a man exposed himself to a teenager in Altona, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, on October 11.According to Victoria Police, the 15-year-old boy was walking through a shopping strip in Harrington Square when he saw a man standing nearby holding a phone in one hand while masturbating.This footage shows a man police are hoping to identify in relation to the incident. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful