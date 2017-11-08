Guildford Man Arrested Over Murder of Underworld Figure Barakat Kemel

Riot police arrested a Guildford man on November 8 in connection to the murder of underworld figure Kemel “Blackie” Barakat, who was killed in his bed seven months earlier.Barakat, 29, was a bikie associate and was a suspect in a number of gangland killings, according to ABC. On March 10, four cloaked figures entered his harbour side unit in Mortlake around 2:30 am and shot him more than 10 times in his stomach and chest, according to the Parramatta Advertiser.On Wednesday morning, NSW Police detectives and riot police arrested a 28-year-old man in Guildford and took him to Parramatta Police Station. Another search warrant was executed in Lidcombe. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful