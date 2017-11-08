Drone Shows Islamic State Fighters Flee Al-Qaim City

Footage shared by an Iraqi journalist on November 6 showed Islamic State fighters fleeing al-Qaim city after the Iraqi forces recapture the city.The footage shows what is described as Islamic State fighters boarding vehicles and driving towards the last IS-held city in Iraq, Rawa, which is located around 50 miles west of al-Qaim. The footage also shows Rawa where the IS flag can be seen flying over the main square in the city.Iraqi forces captured al-Qaim city on November 3. Credit: Facebook/Abather Altamimi via Storyful