Man Punches Villawood Employee to Steal Bum Bag

An employee at a Villawood business was assaulted on November 4 by a man who stole his bum bag containing cash, a phone and keys.The robber approached the man at about 10.30pm and “repeatedly punched” the employee, before assaulting another man.He fled down Christina St.“The man depicted has been described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, aged in his early 20s with black hair tied back in a ponytail. He was described as wearing grey track pants and a black shirt,” police said. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful