Sweet Senior Dog Who Spent Years Chained To Cinder Block Is Finally Free

Animal rescuer Stacey McKnight, who has been rescuing animals for over 30 years in Louisiana, has never seen a case quite as bad as Buster’s. One night she got a call to an RV home where the owner had been taken to the hospital. The first thing she saw at the RV was Buster, who was chained to a cinder block out front. McKnight quickly learned Buster’s tragic story. The dog, who is about 10 years old, had spent his entire life chained to this cinderblock. Check out today's Sweet Spot to find out information on how to adopt Buster.