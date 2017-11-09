News

Woman threw newborn baby from 17th floor bedroom window after married boyfriend left her

A heartbroken mother gave birth then threw her newborn baby from a 17th floor window - because her married boyfriend left her to return to his family.

Netchanok Nokyungtong, 20, was devastated when her cheating 40-year-old boyfriend from South Korea found out she was pregnant and left her.

She went into labour unexpectedly yesterday (Tue) afternoon in Pattaya, Thailand, and gave birth to a boy alone inside her room in the high-rise apartment block.

But a horrified workman at a room on the fourth floor told police that he saw a large object fall past his window and hit the ground at around 5 pm.

He ran down to check the package and was ‘’shocked’’ to find the youngster.

Police arrived and found the bloodied tot wrapped in a green plastic bag with the umbilical cord still attached. His heart was not beating.

Officers checked CCTV and later arrested Netchanok who admitted throwing the baby out the window because of her boyfriend ‘’Kim’' from South Korea, already had a family and returned to them after finding out she was pregnant.

She told police that she gave birth ‘’unexpectedly’’ in the bathroom and opened the window and dropped her son outside in the Banglamung district of the city.

Police Colonel Apichai Khemphet, head of Pattaya Police, said Netchanok admitted killing the boy and would be prosecuted after all the evidence had been gathered.

