Man documents his ongoing drainage woes

A resident is kicking up a stink with his landlord after vile sewage began bubbling up through the plug holes in his home. Desperate Mike Tate, 27, claims the drains are so badly blocked he battles every day with an incoming tide of sewage that is gushing everywhere inside his flat. He has filmed a video diary of the filth bubbling out of his sink and spilling onto his carpet and claims it has also been collecting in his washing machine. Mike, who lives at the flat with his partner Kaycee Claffey, 20, begun his filming nearly a week ago, but claims his housing provider has done nothing to resolve the issue.