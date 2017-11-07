Exeter Cathedral covered in 34,000 poppies

One of Britain's grandest cathedrals has been wreathed in tens of thousands of homemade poppies - one for each of the fallen from the area during the First World War. These stunning images show Exeter Cathedral covered with 34,000 poppies to mark Remembrance Day and pay tribute to all who lost their lives from the Westcountry during the conflict. They were originally made as a "people's tribute" by members of the public to mark the centenary of the Great War at the Devon County Show and have now been put on display at the Gothic cathedral.