Exeter Cathedral covered in 34,000 poppies

One of Britain's grandest cathedrals has been wreathed in tens of thousands of homemade poppies - one for each of the fallen from the area during the First World War. These stunning images show Exeter Cathedral covered with 34,000 poppies to mark Remembrance Day and pay tribute to all who lost their lives from the Westcountry during the conflict. They were originally made as a "people's tribute" by members of the public to mark the centenary of the Great War at the Devon County Show and have now been put on display at the Gothic cathedral.

Latest

0418_1800_vic_bodycam
1:33

Frontline police to wear new body cameras
0418_1800_vic_rebel
1:40

Rebel Wilson returns to court for defamation challenge
0418_1800_vic_killer
1:19

Plea to find killer of innocent man
0418_1800_vic_borce
1:34

Tax payers to fund Borce Ristevski’s legal defence
0418_1800_vic_pedestrian
1:14

Elderly pedestrian hit by car in Lilydale
0418_1600_nat_cocaine
1:45

Instagram model jailed for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country
0418_1600_nat_finance
1:37

Afternoon finance report - April 18
0418_1600_nat_rebel
1:35

Rebel Wilson back in court

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym