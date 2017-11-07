Pet bulldog dies after grooming session

A couple were left devastated when their prized pooch keeled over after a trip to the dog groomers - and DIED three hours later of heatstroke. Stephen, 44, and Laura Bell, 36, had taken three-year-old Dolly, better known by her nickname Fatty, to a grooming salon at a Pets at Home store as a treat. Fatty had just delivered a litter of pups and the grooming session was a treat for the doted-on-dog, but she was struggling to breathe when Laura went to pick her up. Laura rushed Fatty to the vets, but it was too late to save her and she died shortly afterwards.