Thieves steal special laptop from disabled girl

The dad of a severely disabled teen has begged callous burglars to return his daughter's 'voice' - after they stole a laptop that is her only way of communicating. Desperate Mark Williams and his daughter Celyn, 13, were victims of the devastating break-in while they slept in the early hours of yesterday (Mon). The burglars got in via a cat flap and ransacked the house - stealing the special Eye Gaze computer that is vital to disabled Celyn's communication.