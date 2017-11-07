'What is happening to our country?' Readers react to shooting

A man opened fire on a church in South Texas on Sunday, killing at least 26 people and wounding others. The incident is the worst mass shooting in Texas state history and the deadliest at any house of worship in U.S. history. Devin Kelley, 26, has been identified by federal and state law enforcement officials as the suspected shooter. Kelley was found dead in his car after fleeing the scene, though investigators are still working to determine whether or not it was the result of a self-inflicted wound. Kelley, who served in the Air Force from 2010 until 2014, was court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assault on his spouse and on their child. He was able to purchase an assault rifle despite a law that restricts firearms from people convicted of domestic violence. These Yahoo Newsroom comments are getting the biggest reactions.