Student used drone to fly drugs to brother in jail

A pharmacology student used a drone to fly synthetic drug spice, cannabis and mobile phones into Pentonville prison. Charlie Adifiyi, 24, had been trying to supply his drug-dealing brother who was behind bars in the Catergory B north London jail when the smuggling flight was shot down. Police were outside the Victorian prison's wall investigating another drone that crashed when an officer sat in a patrol car spotted the drone flying overhead. He grabbed a sting attached to the drone and brought it crashing to the ground in the early hours of last August.