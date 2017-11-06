Debris and Destruction Evident After Deadly Damrey Batters Vietnam

At least 27 people were reportedly killed when Typhoon Damrey battered parts of Vietnam on November 4.This footage shows some of the damage caused by Demrey in Bình Định, showing strong waves and debris strewn about.US President Donald Trump and leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states were expected to meet in Danang, one of the areas affected by the flooding for a summit on November 10. Credit: YouTube/Kate Kyrychenko via Storyful