Body Parts of Suspected Suicide Attacker Strewn Across Kirkuk Street

The body parts of a suspected suicide bomber lay on a Kirkuk street on November 5 after two explosions were reported near a Shia militia position in the city. The militia was reportedly allied with the Iraqi government.Iraqi forces took control of Kirkuk on October 16, after a referendum on independence for Iraqi Kurdistan from Iraq.At 1:09 in this video, a sign which says Saraya al-Salam, the name of the Shia militia which follows Muqtada al-Sadr, is visible. A taxi has crashed into a barrier on the side of the road at 1:45.The attack took place on Atlas Street in Kirkuk, near the Kirkuk Castle, killing and injuring Shia militia fighters, local media said. Credit: Facebook/Kirkuk Now via Storyful