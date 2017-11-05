News

Texas DWI Suspect Drives Into Lake to Avoid Police

A suspected drunken driver attempted to evade capture by Arlington, Texas, police on Friday, November 3, by driving into Lake Arlington. The suspect also attempted to swim away once he got out of his car.Arlington police released dashcam footage of the short pursuit on Friday. The video shows the suspect turn his vehicle around and then drive away from police, who pursue him. The suspect then drives his vehicle into the lake before exiting and attempting to swim away. People standing on a nearby pier can be seen watching the scene unfold.Police did not release the suspect’s name, and the man faces DWI, evading and drug charges, police said. Credit: Arlington Police Department via Storyful

