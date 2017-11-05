Russian Bombers Strike Islamic State Targets in Syria, Defense Ministry Says

Russia’s defence ministry released footage that it says shows long-range Tu-22M3 bombers conducting air strikes near the city of Abu-Kamal in Deir ez Zor province on November 4.According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the bombers were accompanied by Su-30SM fighters and flew over Iran and Iraq. Command centres and weapon depots were among the targets, the minstry said.The Russian Defence Ministry has reported multiple airstrikes across the Deir Ezzor governorate in recent days.This video shows Tu-22M3 bombers taking off, as well as footage of munitions being released from the aircraft. Credit: Russian Defence Ministry via Storyful