Mumbai man rides horse in ceremonial procession to buy iPhone X

A bizarre video has emerged from India of man riding a horse to buy the new iPhone X

Filmed on November 3 in Thane near Mumbai, the video shows Mahesh Pallival, 20, riding down the middle of a road accompanied by a band.

The parade looked like a wedding procession and Pallival rode his horse like a groom towards the local Apple store at Hariniwas circle.

As the curious party stopped in front of the shop, the store owner Ashish Thakker came out to personally handover a brand-new model of iPhone X along with a bouquet.

Speaking to reporters Pallival said he was crazy about iPhones and had used every model Apple had released in the last 10 years.

He said he wanted to make sure he got the iPhone X first in Thane and was ready to do anything for that.

“I had pre-booked phone and waited for over a month,” he said.