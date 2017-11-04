Police Respond to Shooting Incident in Santa Monica

Police in Santa Monica, California, said they responded to a shooting in the city in the early hours of November 4.According to local media, multiple people were injured after a “bus-to-bus shooting” on Ocean Avenue, close to Santa Monica Pier.One eyewitness told Storyful he was driving past the area in an Uber when someone appeared to open fire into a crowd near a bus where people were celebrating, while another person reported hearing what appeared to be “automatic/semi-automatic gunfire” coming from inside the bus. It’s not clear if there was an event taking place in or near a party bus on the street.This video shows multiple police cars at the scene after the incident and paramedics loading a person onto a stretcher before bringing them towards an ambulance. Credit: YouTube/Akboy Films via Storyful