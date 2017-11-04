Russia Says Missile, Bombing Strikes Kill ISIS Fighters, Destroy Equipment in Albukamal

Six long-range Tupolev Tu-22 Backfire bombers, several fighter-bombers and a submarine struck the Islamic State stronghold of Albukamal, Syria, on November 3, killing fighters and destroying equipment and buildings, Russia’s defense ministry said.Albukamal is located in Deir Ezzor governorate, where bombardments intensified this week in a push to wipe out remaining Islamic State hideouts and weapons stockpiles.Six Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the Russian submarine Kolpino, state-run Russia Today reported, quoting Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Gen. Igor Konashenkov at a press briefing.This video shows the Tupolev Tu-22 bombers, also known as Backfires, taking off. It then shows footage from bomb-bay-mounted cameras of ordnance dropping, before showing Kalibr launches from the Kolpino. Gun-camera footage shows various structures being destroyed by cruise missiles.The Backfires over the past few days conducted 18 airstrikes in eastern Syria, Konashenkov told Russia today. The submarines Velikiy Novgorod and Kolpino were also said to have carried out nine rounds of missile launches from positions in the Mediterranean Sea. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful