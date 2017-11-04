News

College Student Uses His Rap Skills to Boost His Biology Grade

A student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, took a musical route to get a higher grade in one of his classes.Julien Turner created a music video called XY Cell Life, which describes a lesson on DNA, meiosis and mitosis. Turner said his professor told the class to create a music video on any topic they covered this year and he would boost their overall grade. The sophomore can be seen rapping about DNA and cell cycles, all while showing off his dance moves around campus.Turner is a marketing major and said the video was made for a Biology 101 class. Turner said his professor told him he would get his grade curve bumped up at the end of the semester. Credit: Twitter/Julien Turner via Storyful

