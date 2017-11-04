Video Shows Devastation in Deir Ezzor After Syrian Forces Claim Control

The Syrian army and it allies recaptured Deir Ezzor city from Islamic State (IS) fighters on November 3, a military source told the Syrian state news agency.IS forces had controlled substantial parts of Deir Ezzor since July 2014.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that the Syrian army, backed by Russian air support, had “completely” retaken the city.Local activists accused the Syrian army of carrying out summary executions of civilians during their advance, but these claims have not been independently verified. Credit: War Media via Storyful