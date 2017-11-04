News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Video Shows Devastation in Deir Ezzor After Syrian Forces Claim Control

The Syrian army and it allies recaptured Deir Ezzor city from Islamic State (IS) fighters on November 3, a military source told the Syrian state news agency.IS forces had controlled substantial parts of Deir Ezzor since July 2014.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that the Syrian army, backed by Russian air support, had “completely” retaken the city.Local activists accused the Syrian army of carrying out summary executions of civilians during their advance, but these claims have not been independently verified. Credit: War Media via Storyful

Latest

0415_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:37

News Break - April 15
0415_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
2:26

Australia's golden games
0415_0500_nat_syria
1:42

Allied air strikes in Syria
0415_0500_nat_bushfires
2:23

Sydney bushfire emergency
0414_1800_wa_mining
0:27

Billion dollar WA mining project given green light
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
0414_1800_wa_birth
1:25

Incredible moment mum gives birth on footpath outside hospita
0414_1800_wa_insurance
1:09

Elderly man's massive insurance relief

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'