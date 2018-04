A hero charged with ROAD RAGE after sprinting down a motorway to free a trapped motorist has spoken out for the first time - after saving ANOTHER life. Chris Dye, 28, spent eight months and over £7,000 in legal fees to fight the court case after a horrific M62 motorway smash in which his heroic efforts saved the driver. Chris was confused as to why he was being charged with the offence despite his bravery and the fact he hadn't caused the crash.