Dashcam Shows Chase, Arrest of 13-Year-Old Carjacking Suspect

Columbia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy on multiple charges, including carjacking and abduction, following a frantic 911 call and car chase on October 31.The car’s owner told police that a boy had come to her house and asked for a ride, then left after she refused him. The boy returned minutes later with a gun and demanded the keys to her car. She gave up the keys, but the boy was unable to start the car, at which point the woman said she got into the car to take the keys away.The victim said when she entered the car, the boy started the engine and he threatened to kill her if she got out. The victim called 911 from the passenger seat of the car and told police names of the streets they were passing.After police found and stopped the vehicle, the driver, Devon Hunter Welch, 13, was taken into custody and the victim, Joyce Ellis, 67, was checked by paramedics following the traumatic incident. Ellis did not know Welch previously, police said.At time of writing, Welch was charged with armed burglary, carjacking, and abduction, along with driving without a license. Credit: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

