Catalan Independence Supporters Block Border Crossings to France to Protest Jailed Leaders

Supporters of Catalan independence blocked a road close to the border between Catalonia and France on November 3 to protest the detention of eight Catalan leaders following a court ruling that last month’s independence referendum was illegal.Video footage filmed by a local activist shows protesters blocking the N-230 in Bausen, Catalonia, with a sign that calls for the politicians to be freed.Among those being held are former Deputy Vice President Oriol Junqueras and Interior Minister Joaquim Forn. The leaders were detained for rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.The protest took place between 8:00am and 1:00pm, according to the person who filmed the video. Several other roads were also blocked in protest on Friday, according to local reports. Credit: Twitter/LPB via Storyful