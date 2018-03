Streets were flooded in the Madipakkam area of Chennai city, southeastern India, after overnight rains pounded the city before clearing up midday on October 3.The India Meteorological Department said more rain was likely later in the day, forecasting heavy showers in the area.Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency said 3,737 people were sheltered in 115 relief centres across the state. Credit: YouTube/JESUS LOVE’S YOU via Storyful