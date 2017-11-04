Drone vs. Halloween Death Bowl

Family man David Freiheit recently unboxed and assembled this Halloween pumpkin drone.Speaking to Storyful, David explained the process: “I had this Spin Master micro drone sitting in the box, unopened, for over three months. Finally, I had the greatest idea… and just in time for Halloween. I sliced a pumpkin into one or two-inch segments, propped them up on toothpicks, assembled the drone with its roll cage, and turned the pumpkin into a veritable circus death ball. I think it was a mild success!” Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful