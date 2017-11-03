News

Syrian Army Declares Deir Ezzor Free From Islamic State

The Syrian army and it allies “fully liberated” Deir Ezzor city from Islamic State (IS) fighters on November 3, a military source told the Syrian state news agency.IS forces had controlled substantial parts of Deir Ezzor city since July 2014.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that the Syrian army, backed by Russian air support, captured Deir Ezzor city “completely.”Local activists accused the Syrian army of carrying out summary executions of civilians during their advance, but these claims have not been independently verified.This video was shared by the Syrian Ministry of Defense and shows a statement about the operation. Credit: Syrian Ministry of Defense via Storyful

