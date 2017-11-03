Hundreds Gather to Buy iPhone X at Singapore Apple Store

Hundreds of people gathered to line up for the launch of the iPhone X in Singapore on November 3.This video, taken by a prospective customer, showed people patiently waiting in line for the new phone at the Orchard Road store.The night before, shop assistants had been forced to tell people to move back from the store in order to avoid a crush, Channel NewsAsia reported. Fans were told they could take a maximum of one hour break from the queue or risk losing their place, the news site reported. The phone was sold for S$1,648 (US$1,210) for the entry-level 64GB model. Credit: Facebook/Nguyễn Nam via Storyful