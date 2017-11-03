Police Uncover $200 Million Drug Import Plan

South Australian and New South Wales police, working with Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, arrested five Australians on November 2, on suspicion of a $200 million drug plot.According to police, the plot was first uncovered in March 2017 and 101kg of methylamphetamine was intercepted in Mexico on September 14.Police said the drugs were to be sent to Australia.“Further investigation revealed an alleged conspiracy to import 500kg of cocaine, which has an estimated potential street value of $150 million, from Columbia to Sydney, for further distribution across Australia,” a police statement said.“Following further inquiries, a controlled operation was conducted, and investigators arrested two men – aged 46 and 48 – at a car park on Market Street, Darling Harbour, just before 11 am on November 2.“Shortly after, strike force investigators arrested a 40-year-old man at a home at Epping.“At the same time, a 41-year-old man was arrested by South Australia Police outside a home at Collinswood, South Australia.“Both men were charged with two counts conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, with the Epping man also charged with deal proceeds of crime.”Police then searched rooms at Darling Harbour and a house in Epping in Sydney, and South Australian houses at Collinswood, Mawson Lakes, Seacombe Gardens, and Plympton Park, as well as a business at Kensington Gardens.“Strike Force Rowena investigators seized more than $50,000 cash, designer watches, gold and silver bullion, numerous documents, and mobile telephones.“A 36-year-old woman was arrested by South Australia Police after locating methylamphetamine at the Plympton Park home.“She was charged with trafficking a controlled drug and granted bail to appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday 13 December 2017.” Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful