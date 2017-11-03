Stolen Dog, Left Without Food or Water, Reunited With Owners

A dog left tied up in the middle of an orchard in Fowler, California, was happily reunited with his owners on October 31.Lobo was left tied to an almond tree with no food or water, and can be seen in the video happily wagging his tail at seeing his owners again. He was found by workers on October 29 in the orchard after being stolen, according to the owners. The workers contacted Pinky Paws ResQ, a non-profit, who took the dog in.The animal rescue group could not determine how long he had been left in the orchard. Credit: Facebook/Pinky Paws ResQ via Storyful