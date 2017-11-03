News

Massive explosion at thermal power station kills 26

In one of India’s worst industrial accidents, a massiveexplosion at a thermal plant killed 26 and injured 100 workers on Wednesday.

More than 22 survivors are battling for life with severe burn injuries.

The massive explosion took place in the 500MW boiler unit of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Unchahar on Wednesday.

A fire broke out inside the boiler trapping many workers and making rescue operations difficult.

A huge plume of smoke rose after the explosion and could be seen from miles away.

A senior police official Anand Kumar said in a statement that ash had piled up in the furnace beneath the boiler, which led to building up of pressure resulting in the explosion.

The Uttar Pradesh government and NTPC have announced separate enquiries into the incident.

NTPC, India’s leading power producer, has shut down the 500 MW unit, where the mishap occurred. The other five units of the station are operating normally, NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC officials also sought to defend their safety record in off-the-record interaction with the media. They said accidents had been a rarity at their power stations.

But many workers of the affected NTPC plant went on a protest against the management on Thursday.

They said the temperature has been steadily rising at the furnace, but the management had ignored their warning.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a compensation of Rs.2 lakh for the families of the dead and Rs. 50,000 for the badly injured.

