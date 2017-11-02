Deadly Roadside Bomb Explodes Next to Passenger Bus in Charikar

A bomb detonated in Charikar city, Afghanistan, on November 1, causing a parked fuel tanker to explode as a passenger bus passed by, killing at least eight people. The bomb was reportedly attached by a magnet to the tanker.The head of the health ministry for Parwan province told local news outlets that eight were killed, and 25 injured. At least 16 people were taken 90 minutes south to the capital, Kabul, for medical treatment. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful