Police Say Man Who Slammed Into Parked Vehicles in Texas was High on PCP

Police in Texas said a man who slammed a car into parked vehicles before fleeing the scene in Lufkin on October 31 was high on PCP.Police released footage of 45-year-old McTavish Raymond of Lufkin crashing into the vehicles outside A&B Body Shop on North Raguet Street. Police said Raymond admitted to smoking PCP, otherwise known as phencyclidine or angel dust, before getting behind the wheel.Local media reported that Raymond was being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony accident involving injury charge, a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, and a Class C misdemeanor public intoxication charge. Credit: Lufkin Police Department via Storyful