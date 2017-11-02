100 Hammerhead Sharks Spotted By Divers

This is the unbelievable moment a shoal of 100 hammerhead sharks swam within 10 metres of a group of divers in an incredibly rare sighting. Ric Morgan captured the amazing footage on his head-mounted GoPro camera while leading a dive at Fish Rock Cave, an underwater cave in South West Rocks, New South Wales, Australia, on October 30. The 66-year-old, a dive master with South West Rocks Dive Centre, said the rarely-witnessed phenomenon was a “once in a lifetime experience” as there are only a handful of locations worldwide where the animals congregate in this way.