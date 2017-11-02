'Multiple Parties Down' After Shooting at Thornton Walmart

Several people were reported shot after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado, on Wednesday, November 1. Thornton police tweeted two died at the scene and one died at a local hospital. No one was in custody at the time of writing.The incident was first reported at 6:10 pm, according to reports, at which time the Walmart was quickly evacuated as dozens of law enforcement personnel responded. The uploader can be heard the video saying at least six shots were fired. Credit: Facebook/Aaron Stephens via Storyful, Local Author