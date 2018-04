Mariah Carey was hailed as “beyond iconic” as she was honoured with a hand and footprints ceremony in Hollywood Boulevard.

The singer said the event was an “honour” before planting her hands in the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Lee Daniels, who directed Precious, the double-Oscar winning film starring Carey, celebrated her as “beyond a legend, beyond iconic” as he spoke at the ceremony.