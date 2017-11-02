The Talk - 'Roseanne' Stars Crash 'Young Sheldon' Cast Interview Live on 'The Talk'

'Roseanne' stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson crash "The Talk" set while the hosts interview the cast of "Young Sheldon" with Metcalf's daughter, Zoe Perry. "I actually heard that we've got some fans that are here to crash your interview," reveals Gilbert. After the 'Roseanne' cast run onto set giving hugs and taking selfies with Perry and her cast mates, Gilbert remembers, "She [Perry] was on the set growing up our whole lives." "You [Gilbert] would let me piggy back on your back when you'd come out for the curtain calls," recalls Perry. On her mom watching her play Mary Cooper, 'Young Sheldon's' mother [also played by Metcalf on 'The Big Bang Theory'], Perry shares, "It's been such a pleasure to get to do this with her around me and with me. She is so supportive. Its really nice to share this."