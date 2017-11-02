Victim covered in blankets at scene of New York terror attack

Video has emerged showing a victim of the New York terror attack that took place yesterday afternoon, filmed from an elevated position.

In the video, filmed yesterday (October 31), the victim is covered by a white blanket and is being attended to by a person at the scene.

The video was filmed from high the Borough Of Manhattan Community College.

In further video filmed by the same person on the ground, first responder vehicles are rushing to the scene.

A truck driver plowed into people on a path near the World Trade Center.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured.