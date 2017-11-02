Helmet camera bike video of New York terror aftermath

Helmet cam video filmed on a GoPro of a cyclist riding through the streets of Manhattan and getting as close to the scene as possible to the terrorist attack that took place yesterday (October 31).

In the video, the filmer explains that he regularly rides down the same bicycle lane where the suspect mowed down cyclists.

At one point in the video a casualty is stretchered away at close distance.

A truck driver plowed into people on a path near the World Trade Center yesterday afternoon in an incident described by authorities as a terrorist attack.

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured.