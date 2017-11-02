Police pin suspect to ground at scene of New York terror attack

+WARNING: CONTAINS SWEARING+

Video has emerged showing two police officers pinning the suspect to the ground at the scene of yesterday's New York terror attack that killed eight people.

In the video, filmed on October 31, police hold the man to the ground before an ambulance arrives.

He has been named as Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant.

The filmer, a 23-year-old college student who wishes to remain anonymous, says in the video, "He just got shot."

A truck driver plowed into people on a path near the World Trade Center yesterday afternoon (October 31).

Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured.

Saipov is in hospital but is expected to survive after a police officer shot him in the abdomen.