One girl’s Halloween wish came true when she became Belle and got to dance with her Beast.Carleigh Van Reenen tweeted a video of her sister, Allison, who has autism, in costume as Belle from the Disney Beauty and the Beast films. Van Reenen said her father surprised her sister on October 31, dressing up as the Beast. The two shared a heartwarming dance to the film’s theme song. Credit: Twitter/Carleigh Van Reenen via Storyful