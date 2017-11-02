Girl With Bionic Hand Takes Special Flight Home From Houston

Seven-year-old Hailey Dawson, the girl who used a bionic hand to throw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series, took a special flight home on October 29.Boeing 737 First Officer Eric Gaffney was born without his right hand and was inspired by Dawson’s story. He wanted to meet Dawson and let her know not to give up on her goals. Before the flight, Gaffney and Dawson talked baseball and Dawson even got a tour of the flight deck.Dawson has Poland syndrome, a birth defect which caused her to be born with three missing fingers on her right hand. She now uses a 3-D printed hand. She is still working on fulfilling her dream of throwing the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums. Credit: YouTube/United Airlines via Storyful