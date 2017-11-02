Teenager uses robotic suit to walk again

A teenager who was left paralysed after his spinal cord "turned to mush" could have his dreams of walking again realised -- with the help of robotic suit. Mark Sweeney, 18, has undergone 125 brain and spinal surgeries and became paralysed six years ago during an operation to reduce a cyst on his spine. At just 12-years-old Mark was left "devastated" at the thought of never being able to walk again and thought his dream of becoming an actor had been crushed.