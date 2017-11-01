Footage from NYC truck attack shows casualties

A student caught up in the New York truck attack has told of her horror at seeing terrified children "holding onto their mums and crying 'I'm scared'." Maddie Clark, 21, was one of the first at the scene of the bloodbath assault which killed eight people and says it was "frantic". Disturbing footage filmed on her cell phone shows casualties being rushed into ambulances by first responders as sirens flash. New York police described the incident - which reportedly saw 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov driving a rental truck mow down people on a bike path - as a terrorist attack.