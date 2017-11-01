Largest Oil Fields In Deir Ezzor Captured by US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces

Aerial footage of Al-Omar oil fields, the largest fields in Syria, is meant to confirm the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces’ control of the area on October 30.The fields are not currently operational, after Syrian government and Russian forces airstrikes, the Kurdish news outlet that published the footage said.US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces first said it captured the oil field on October 22.On October 30, Islamic State forces launched attacks on SDF forces at the oil fields, local media said. Credit: YouTube/Firat Nuce via Storyful