Halloween Treat or Health Hazard? FDA Warns About Black Licorice

The US Food and Drug Administration sent a warning out about one Halloween treat: black licorice.A new video warning tells consumers that you can actually eat too much black licorice due to glycyrrhizin, which can cause potassium levels in the body to decline. When this happens, people can experience abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, lethargy, and even congestive heart failure.These problems are mostly associated with people over the age of 40; however, the FDA is warning all consumers not to eat large amounts of black licorice at once. If you have been eating large amounts of the candy and experience symptoms, consult a healthcare professional. Credit: YouTube/US Food and Drug Administration via Storyful