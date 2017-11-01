Turkey Hands Over Strategic Border Crossing to Iraqi Government

The Turkish Prime Minster said on October 31 that Turkey handed over the strategic border crossing of Ibrahim Khalil to the Iraqi government, Anadolu Agency reported.Iraqi sources said their forces controlled all areas that were held by Kurds after 2003, including the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing .However, Kurdish sources dismissed the reports that a joint Iraqi and Turkish military took control of the border crossing.The Ibrahim Khalil gate, also known as the Habur, is the main border crossing between Turkey and Iraq had been controlled by Kurdish forces since 2003.This video is shared by the Iraqi Directorate of Military Intelligence and it shows Iraqi forces at the disputed border crossing. Credit: Directorate of Military Intelligence via Storyful