Beaumont Student Going for Campus Run Finds Pack of Wild Hogs Have Same Idea
Lamar Institute of Technology student Thomas Lightfoot was headed to the track on Sunday night when he realized he wasn’t the only one interested in a run that evening. He grabbed his phone when he saw a group of wild hogs running across campus.Lightfoot wrote on Facebook that he “almost got attacked by a pack of wild hogs” at the Beaumont, Texas, campus.A local wildlife deputy, Don Metts, told KFDM that he was surprised to see more than a dozen wild hogs in an urban setting. He said they were likely looking for a new place to live.There are more than a million wild hogs in Texas, where they are considered an invasive, damaging species, according to the Smithsonian. Credit: Facebook/Thomas Lightfoot via Storyful