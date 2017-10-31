Florida Bus Driver Narrowly Avoids Hitting Pedestrian Who Fell Into Street

A Florida bus driver was recognized on October 20 for his skill and quick thinking after he narrowly avoided running over a pedestrian who stumbled onto the street.The footage, released on October 27, shows an incident in Palm Beach from May 6 in which driver Thomas Guthy was forced to slam on his breaks when a woman stumbled and fell into the street. Palm Tran, the bus operator, said no one was seriously injured in the incident.Guthy was recognized by Palm Tran management for his commitment to safety, according to a statement from the company.This footage shows the incident in May, as well as a photo of Guthy with Palm Tran director of operations Sean K Smith (left) and Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes (right). The photo was taken at Palm Tran’s Management Leadership Team meeting on October 20, according to the statement. Credit: Palm Tran Public Transportation via Storyful